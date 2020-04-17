Health officials announce 159 new coronavirus-related deaths in Mass., bringing death toll to 1,404 with 34,402 confirmed cases

BOSTON (WHDH) - There are now 34,402 confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, up from 32,181 cases on Thursday, health officials announced Friday and 1,404 coronavirus-related deaths.

The cases involve 14,991 men and 17,823 women.

573 are from Barnstable County, 383 are from Berkshire County, 1,659 are from Bristol County, 12 from Dukes County, nine from Nantucket County, 4,584 from Essex County, 173 from Franklin County, 2,134 from Hampden County, 258 from Hampshire County, 7,744 from Middlesex County, 3,499 from Norfolk County, 2,577 from Plymouth County, 7,272 from Suffolk County, 2,765 from Worcester County and 760 are unknown, according to the DPH.

RELATED: Worried about coronavirus? If your loved one is over 60, read this

159 more deaths were reported Friday.

As of 4 p.m., 148,744 people have been tested for the virus, up from 140,773 .

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s latest coronavirus quarantine update shows that more than 17,600 Bay State residents have been either monitored or quarantined for the disease since the pandemic began.

Click here for more information on the coronavirus and tips on how to protect yourself.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)