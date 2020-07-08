Health officials announce 162 new coronavirus cases and 30 deaths, bringing death toll to 8,028

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (gray) cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML)

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Department of Public Health reported 162 newly confirmed coronavirus cases for a total of 104,961 cases in Massachusetts and 30 new deaths elevating the virus-related death toll to 8,028 statewide Wednesday.

1,563 are from Barnstable County, 604 are from Berkshire County, 8,365 are from Bristol County, 53 from Dukes County, 16,342 from Essex County, 376 from Franklin County, 6,903 from Hampden County, 991 from Hampshire County, 24,300 from Middlesex County, 9,339 from Norfolk County, 21 from Nantucket County, 8,765 from Plymouth County, 20,120 from Suffolk County, 12,562 from Worcester County and 298 are unknown, according to the DPH.

662 people are currently hospitalized — up 41 from the previous report. 102 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

Monday, June 1 was the first day that the government began reporting probable and confirmed cases under recommendation from the CDC. Probable cases are defined as individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test.

They have either had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.

Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

In addition to the new confirmed coronavirus cases reported Wednesday, 102 are newly probable.

No probable deaths were reported.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The average age of coronavirus patient is 51-years-old and the average age of death is 82.

On June 30, the state reported zero new coronavirus deaths for the first time in months.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s latest coronavirus quarantine update shows that about 70,377 Bay State residents have been either monitored or quarantined for the disease since the pandemic began.

About 68,034 of those individuals have completed their quarantine while about 2,343 remain.

