Health officials announce 163 new coronavirus cases and 15 deaths, bringing death toll to 8,198

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has begun releasing data on both probable and confirmed cases of coronavirus elevating the total number of cases to 110,137 on Monday and 8,198 virus-related deaths.

Of the new coronavirus cases reported Monday, 6 are newly probable and 157 are newly confirmed.

Of the 15 new deaths, all have been confirmed.

Monday, June 1 was the first day that the government began reporting probable and confirmed cases under recommendation from the CDC. Probable cases are defined as individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test.

They have either had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.

Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

1,561 are from Barnstable County, 604 are from Berkshire County, 8,331 are from Bristol County, 51 from Dukes County, 16,283 from Essex County, 373 from Franklin County, 6,883 from Hampden County, 985 from Hampshire County, 24,193 from Middlesex County, 9,284 from Norfolk County, 20 from Nantucket County, 8,748 from Plymouth County, 20,014 from Suffolk County, 12,515 from Worcester County and 292 are unknown, according to the DPH.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

On June 30, the state reported zero new coronavirus deaths for the first time in months.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s latest coronavirus quarantine update shows that about 69,190 Bay State residents have been either monitored or quarantined for the disease since the pandemic began.

About 66,921 of those individuals have completed their quarantine while about 2,269 remain.

