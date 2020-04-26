Health officials announce 169 new coronavirus-related deaths in Mass., bringing death toll to 2,899 with 54,938 confirmed cases

BOSTON (WHDH) - There are now 54,938 confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, up from 53,348 cases on Saturday, health officials announced Sunday, and 2,999 coronavirus-related deaths.

772 are from Barnstable County, 428 are from Berkshire County, 2,923 are from Bristol County, 15 from Dukes County, 7,489 from Essex County, 226 from Franklin County, 3,295 from Hampden County, 427 from Hampshire County, 12,648 from Middlesex County, 5,288 from Norfolk County, 10 from Nantucket County, 4,495 from Plymouth County, 11,543 from Suffolk County, 4,572 from Worcester County and 807 are unknown, according to the DPH.

169 more deaths were reported.

As of 4 p.m., 236,100 people have been tested for the virus up from 226,845.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s latest coronavirus quarantine update shows that more than 17,600 Bay State residents have been either monitored or quarantined for the disease since the pandemic began.

