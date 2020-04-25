Health officials announce 174 new coronavirus-related deaths in Mass., bringing death toll to 2,730 with 53,348 confirmed cases

BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH) – There are now 53,348 confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, up from 50,969 cases on Friday, health officials announced Saturday, and 2,730 coronavirus-related deaths.

756 are from Barnstable County, 425 are from Berkshire County, 2,829 are from Bristol County, 15 from Dukes County, nine from Nantucket County, 7,212 from Essex County, 225 from Franklin County, 3,229 from Hampden County, 412 from Hampshire County, 12,253 from Middlesex County, 5,172 from Norfolk County, 4,380 from Plymouth County, 11,218 from Suffolk County, 4,460 from Worcester County and 753 are unknown, according to the DPH.

174 more deaths were reported.

As of 4 p.m., 226,845 people have been tested for the virus up from 215,213.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s latest coronavirus quarantine update shows that more than 17,600 Bay State residents have been either monitored or quarantined for the disease since the pandemic began.

