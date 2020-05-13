Health officials announce 174 new coronavirus-related deaths in Mass., bringing death toll to 5,315 with 80,497 confirmed cases

BOSTON (WHDH) – There are now 80,497 confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, up from 79,332 cases on Tuesday, health officials announced Wednesday and 5,315 coronavirus-related deaths.

1,111 are from Barnstable County, 486 are from Berkshire County, 5,249 are from Bristol County, 23 from Dukes County, 11,703 from Essex County, 302 from Franklin County, 4,889 from Hampden County, 708 from Hampshire County, 18,201 from Middlesex County, 7,129 from Norfolk County, 12 from Nantucket County, 6,592 from Plymouth County, 15,587 from Suffolk County, 8,241 from Worcester County and 264 are unknown, according to the DPH.

174 more deaths were reported Wednesday.

As of 4 p.m., 410,032 people have been tested for the virus up from 401,496.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s latest coronavirus quarantine update shows that over 48,000 Bay State residents have been either monitored or quarantined for the disease since the pandemic began.

Over 27,800 of those individuals have completed their quarantine.

