Health officials announce 177 new coronavirus cases and 17 deaths, bringing confirmed death toll to 8,201

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Department of Public Health reported 177 newly confirmed coronavirus cases for a total of 106,664 cases in Massachusetts and 17 new deaths elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 8,201 statewide Saturday.

1,612 are from Barnstable County, 622 are from Berkshire County, 8,653 are from Bristol County, 59 from Dukes County, 16,710 from Essex County, 391 from Franklin County, 7,120 from Hampden County, 1,033 from Hampshire County, 24,809 from Middlesex County, 9,658 from Norfolk County, 27 from Nantucket County, 8,868 from Plymouth County, 20,555 from Suffolk County, 12,802 from Worcester County and 319 are unknown, according to the DPH.

499 people are currently hospitalized — down 16 from the previous report. 86 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

Monday, June 1 was the first day that the government began reporting probable and confirmed cases under recommendation from the CDC. Probable cases are defined as individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test.

They have either had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.

Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

In addition to the new confirmed coronavirus cases reported Saturday, 182 are newly probable.

No probable deaths were reported.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The average age of coronavirus patient is 51-years-old and the average age of death is 82.

On June 30, the state reported zero new coronavirus deaths for the first time in months.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s latest coronavirus quarantine update shows that about 71,059 Bay State residents have been either monitored or quarantined for the disease since the pandemic began.

About 69,227 of those individuals have completed their quarantine while about 1,832 remain.

