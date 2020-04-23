Health officials announce 178 new coronavirus-related deaths in Mass., bringing death toll to 2,360 with 46,023 confirmed cases

BOSTON (WHDH) – There are now 46,023 confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, up from 42,944 cases on Wednesday, health officials announced Thursday and 2,360 coronavirus-related deaths.

708 are from Barnstable County, 418 are from Berkshire County, 2,181 are from Bristol County, 14 from Dukes County, nine from Nantucket County, 6,219 from Essex County, 203 from Franklin County, 2,836 from Hampden County, 367 from Hampshire County, 10,724 from Middlesex County, 4,541 from Norfolk County, 3,529 from Plymouth County, 9,739 from Suffolk County, 3,798 from Worcester County and 737 are unknown, according to the DPH.

178 more deaths were reported.

As of 4 p.m., 195,076 people have been tested for the virus up from 180,462.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s latest coronavirus quarantine update shows that more than 17,600 Bay State residents have been either monitored or quarantined for the disease since the pandemic began.

