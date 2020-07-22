Health officials announce 192 new coronavirus cases and 18 deaths, bringing confirmed death toll to 8,249

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 192 newly confirmed coronavirus cases for a total of 107,413 cases in Massachusetts and 18 new deaths elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 8,249 statewide Tuesday.

1,644 are from Barnstable County, 626 are from Berkshire County, 8,761 are from Bristol County, 64 from Dukes County, 16,815 from Essex County, 390 from Franklin County, 7,180 from Hampden County, 1,063 from Hampshire County, 25,084 from Middlesex County, 9,821 from Norfolk County, 29 from Nantucket County, 8,917 from Plymouth County, 20,678 from Suffolk County, 12,933 from Worcester County and 315 are unknown, according to the DPH.

532 people are currently hospitalized. 63 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

Monday, June 1 was the first day that the government began reporting probable and confirmed cases under recommendation from the CDC. Probable cases are defined as individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test.

They have either had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.

Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The average age of coronavirus patient is 51-years-old and the average age of death is 82.

