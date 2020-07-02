Health officials announce 195 new coronavirus cases and 51 deaths, bringing death toll to 8,132

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has begun releasing data on both probable and confirmed cases of coronavirus elevating the total number of cases to 109,338 on Wednesday and 8,132 virus-related deaths.

Of the 195 new coronavirus cases, 37 are newly probable and 158 are newly confirmed.

Of the 51 new deaths, 16 have been confirmed and 35 are probable.

Monday, June 1 was the first day that the government began reporting probable and confirmed cases under recommendation from the CDC. Probable cases are defined as individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test.

They have either had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.

Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

The county break-down now includes probable case counts.

1,547 are from Barnstable County, 600 are from Berkshire County, 8,264 are from Bristol County, 49 from Dukes County, 16,176 from Essex County, 372 from Franklin County, 6,812 from Hampden County, 969 from Hampshire County, 24,039 from Middlesex County, 9,200 from Norfolk County, 17 from Nantucket County, 8,707 from Plymouth County, 19,892 from Suffolk County, 12,407 from Worcester County and 287 are unknown, according to the DPH.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

On June 30, the state reported zero new coronavirus deaths for the first time in months.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s latest coronavirus quarantine update shows that about 69,190 Bay State residents have been either monitored or quarantined for the disease since the pandemic began.

About 66,921 of those individuals have completed their quarantine while about 2,269 remain.

