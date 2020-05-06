Health officials announce 208 new coronavirus-related deaths in Mass., bringing death toll to 4,420 with 72,025 confirmed cases

BOSTON (WHDH) – There are now 72,025 confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, up from 70,271 cases on Tuesday, health officials announced Wednesday and 4,420 coronavirus-related deaths.

997 are from Barnstable County, 461 are from Berkshire County, 4,380 are from Bristol County, 22 from Dukes County, 10,344 from Essex County, 278 from Franklin County, 4,321 from Hampden County, 580 from Hampshire County, 16,327 from Middlesex County, 6,610 from Norfolk County, 12 from Nantucket County, 5,899 from Plymouth County, 14,476 from Suffolk County, 6,992 from Worcester County and 326 are unknown, according to the DPH.

208 more deaths were reported Wednesday.

As of 4 p.m., 339,639 people have been tested for the virus up from 333,349.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s latest coronavirus quarantine update shows that over 32,000 Bay State residents have been either monitored or quarantined for the disease since the pandemic began.

Over 22,000 of those individuals have completed their quarantine.

