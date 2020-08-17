Health officials announce 213 new coronavirus cases and 4 deaths, bringing confirmed death toll to 8,611

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 213 newly confirmed coronavirus cases Monday.

A total of 114,611 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts and 4 new deaths elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 8,611 statewide.

Friday afternoon, the DPH announced that a private lab had reported over 100 false positive test results over the course of a three-day period. That lab, which was not named, was shut down and an investigation has been opened to determine if there are more inaccurate tests.

On July 15, the Trump administration ordered hospitals to send their data to the White House instead of first being sent to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Three hundred and sixty-seven people are currently hospitalized, down 5 from Sunday’s report. Fiftey-nine are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The average age of coronavirus patient is 51-years-old and the average age of death is 82.

On June 30, the state reported zero new coronavirus deaths for the first time in months.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s latest coronavirus quarantine update shows that about 74,610 individuals have completed their quarantine while about 2,773 remain.

