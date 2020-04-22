Health officials announce 221 new coronavirus-related deaths in Mass., bringing death toll to 2,182 with 42,944 confirmed cases

BOSTON (WHDH) – There are now 42,944 confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, up from 41,199 cases on Tuesday, health officials announced Wednesday and 2,182 coronavirus-related deaths.

678 are from Barnstable County, 404 are from Berkshire County, 1,908 are from Bristol County, 14 from Dukes County, nine from Nantucket County, 5,783 from Essex County, 196 from Franklin County, 2,678 from Hampden County, 345 from Hampshire County, 10,094 from Middlesex County, 4,212 from Norfolk County, 3,253 from Plymouth County, 9,060 from Suffolk County, 3,456 from Worcester County and 854 are unknown, according to the DPH.

221 more deaths were reported making it the deadliest day on record for coronavirus.

As of 4 p.m., 180,462 people have been tested for the virus up from 175,372.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s latest coronavirus quarantine update shows that more than 17,600 Bay State residents have been either monitored or quarantined for the disease since the pandemic began.

