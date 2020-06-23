Health officials announce 229 new coronavirus cases and 16 deaths, bringing death toll to 7,890

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has begun releasing data on both probable and confirmed cases of coronavirus elevating the total number of cases to 107,439 on Tuesday and 7,890 virus-related deaths.

Of the 229 new coronavirus cases, 45 are newly probable and 182 are newly confirmed.

Of the 16 deaths, all 16 have been confirmed.

Monday, June 1 was the first day that the government began reporting probable and confirmed cases under recommendation from the CDC. Probable cases are defined as individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test.

They have either had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.

Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

The county break-down now includes probable case counts.

1,523 are from Barnstable County, 591 are from Berkshire County, 8,081 are from Bristol County, 45 from Dukes County, 15,885 from Essex County, 359 from Franklin County, 6,620 from Hampden County, 947 from Hampshire County, 23,647 from Middlesex County, 9,042 from Norfolk County, 14 from Nantucket County, 8,604 from Plymouth County, 19,601 from Suffolk County, 12,192 from Worcester County and 288 are unknown, according to the DPH.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s latest coronavirus quarantine update shows that about 67,059 Bay State residents have been either monitored or quarantined for the disease since the pandemic began.

About 63,420 of those individuals have completed their quarantine while about 3,639 remain.

