Health officials announce 24 new coronavirus-related deaths in Mass., bringing death toll to 216 with 11,736 confirmed cases

BOSTON (WHDH) – There are now 11,736 confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, up from 10,402 cases on Thursday, health officials announced Friday and 216 coronavirus-related deaths.

The cases involve 5,531 men and 6,124 women. 1,068 of the patients have been hospitalized, 3,378 not hospitalized and 7,290 are under investigation.

330 are from Barnstable County, 253 are from Berkshire County, 601 are from Bristol County, seven from Dukes and Nantucket County, 1,400 from Essex County, 95 from Franklin County, 733 from Hampden County, 125 from Hampshire County, 2,468 from Middlesex County, nine from Nantucket, 1,199 from Norfolk County, 898 from Plymouth County, 2,429 from Suffolk County, 915 from Worcester County and 274 are unknown, according to the DPH.

RELATED: Worried about coronavirus? If your loved one is over 60, read this

24 more deaths were reported Sturday.

As of 4 p.m. Saturday, 68,800 people have been tested for the virus.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Click here for more information on the coronavirus and tips on how to protect yourself.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)