Health officials announce 252 new coronavirus-related deaths in Mass., bringing death toll to 3,405 with 60,265 confirmed cases

BOSTON (WHDH) – There are now 60,265 confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, up from 58,302 cases on Tuesday, health officials announced Wednesday and 3,405 coronavirus-related deaths.

842 are from Barnstable County, 440 are from Berkshire County, 3,429 are from Bristol County, 16 from Dukes County, 8,380 from Essex County, 252 from Franklin County, 3,698 from Hampden County, 531 from Hampshire County, 13,799 from Middlesex County, 5,700 from Norfolk County, 11 from Nantucket County, 4,871 from Plymouth County, 12,539 from Suffolk County, 5,300 from Worcester County and 457 are unknown, according to the DPH.

252 more deaths were reported.

As of 4 p.m., 265,618 people have been tested for the virus up from 254,500.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s latest coronavirus quarantine update shows that more than 17,600 Bay State residents have been either monitored or quarantined for the disease since the pandemic began.

