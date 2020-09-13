Health officials announce 267 new coronavirus cases and 14 deaths, bringing confirmed death toll to 9,001 in Mass.

BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 267 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday.

A total of 122,904 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts and 14 new deaths elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 9,001 statewide.

Three hundred and thirteen people are currently hospitalized. Sixty-one are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.