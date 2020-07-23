Health officials announce 270 new coronavirus cases and 16 deaths, bringing confirmed death toll to 8,265

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 270 newly confirmed coronavirus cases for a total of 107,683 cases in Massachusetts and 16 new deaths elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 8,265 statewide Thursday.

The report was issued more than five hours late due to technical difficulties stemming from the change in federal rules for reporting data.

“Due to the recent change in federal hospital reporting requirements and definitions which went live July 22, data accuracy and integrity issues were experienced with today’s report. DPH and the reporting hospitals are making every effort to mitigate these reporting challenges and publish corrected data in the near future. The number of hospitals using surge has not been updated today due to data integrity challenges.”

On July 15, the Trump administration ordered hospitals to send their data to the White House instead of first being sent to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

1,668 are from Barnstable County, 629 are from Berkshire County, 8,788 are from Bristol County, 64 from Dukes County, 16,856 from Essex County, 391 from Franklin County, 7,220 from Hampden County, 1,065 from Hampshire County, 25,123 from Middlesex County, 9,849 from Norfolk County, 29 from Nantucket County, 8,940 from Plymouth County, 20,732 from Suffolk County, 12,972 from Worcester County and 321 are unknown, according to the DPH.

351 people are currently hospitalized — down 181 from the previous report. 59 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

Monday, June 1 was the first day that the government began reporting probable and confirmed cases under recommendation from the CDC. Probable cases are defined as individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test.

They have either had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.

Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

In addition to the new confirmed coronavirus cases reported Thursday, 57 are newly probable.

Zero probable deaths were reported.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The average age of coronavirus patient is 51-years-old and the average age of death is 82.

On June 30, the state reported zero new coronavirus deaths for the first time in months.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s latest coronavirus quarantine update shows that about 71,059 Bay State residents have been either monitored or quarantined for the disease since the pandemic began.

About 69,227 of those individuals have completed their quarantine while about 1,832 remain.

