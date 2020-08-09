Health officials announce 286 new coronavirus cases and 14 deaths, bringing confirmed death toll to 8,514

The Department of Public Health reported 286 newly confirmed coronavirus cases Sunday.

A total of 112,459 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts and 14 new deaths elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 8,514 statewide.

On July 15, the Trump administration ordered hospitals to send their data to the White House instead of first being sent to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

1,800 are from Barnstable County, 668 are from Berkshire County, 9,355 are from Bristol County, 66 from Dukes County, 17,846 from Essex County, 411 from Franklin County, 7,600 from Hampden County, 1,174 from Hampshire County, 26,420 from Middlesex County, 10,614 from Norfolk County, 37 from Nantucket County, 9,245 from Plymouth County, 21,849 from Suffolk County, 13,630 from Worcester County and 325 are unknown, according to the DPH.

Monday, June 1 was the first day that the government began reporting probable and confirmed cases under recommendation from the CDC. Probable cases are defined as individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test.

They have either had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The average age of coronavirus patient is 51-years-old and the average age of death is 82.

On June 30, the state reported zero new coronavirus deaths for the first time in months.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s latest coronavirus quarantine update shows that about 99,021 individuals have completed their quarantine while about 3,912 remain.

