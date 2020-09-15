Health officials announce 286 new coronavirus cases and 6 deaths, bringing confirmed death toll to 9,016 in Mass.

BOSTON (WHDH) — The Department of Public Health reported 286 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday.
A total of 123,425 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts and six new deaths elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 9,016 statewide.
Three hundred and ten people are currently hospitalized. Fifty-two are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.
The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
