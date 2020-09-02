Health officials announce 288 new coronavirus cases and 22 deaths, bringing confirmed death toll to 8,853 in Mass.

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 288 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday.
A total of 119,426 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts and 22 new deaths elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 8,853 statewide.
Three hundred and eight people are currently hospitalized. Fifty-eight are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.
The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
