Health officials announce 29 new coronavirus-related deaths in Mass., bringing death toll to 260 with 13,837 confirmed cases

BOSTON (WHDH) - There are now 13,837confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, up from 12,500 cases on Sunday, health officials announced Monday and 260 coronavirus-related deaths.

The cases involve 6,552 men and 7,249 women. 1,241 of the patients have been hospitalized, 3,942 not hospitalized and 8,654 are under investigation.

383 are from Barnstable County, 268 are from Berkshire County, 722 are from Bristol County, eight from Dukes and Nantucket County, 1,653 from Essex County, 107 from Franklin County, 889 from Hampden County, 147 from Hampshire County, 2,950 from Middlesex County, 1,382 from Norfolk County, 1,067 from Plymouth County, 2,929 from Suffolk County, 1,077 from Worcester County and 246 are unknown, according to the DPH.

Twenty-nine more deaths were reported Monday.

As of 4 p.m., 76,429 people have been tested for the virus.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Almost 4,000 Mass. residents have been quarantined as of March 24.

