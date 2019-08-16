Health officials announce 2nd human EEE case in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced Friday that laboratory testing confirmed has confirmed a second case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis in the Bay State.

A man between the ages of 19-30 from eastern Worcester County is infected, according to officails.

The risk level in seven communities has been raised to critical as a result.

Officials say a young goat in Bristol County has also tested positive for EEE, raising the risk to critical in three additional communities.

The firsrt confirmed case EEE in a man over the age of 60 from southern Plymouth County was reported last week.

The 10 communities now at critical risk are Hopkinton in Middlesex County, and Grafton, Northbridge, Shrewsbury, Southborough, Upton, and Westborough in Worcester County, in addition to Easton, Norton and Raynham.

In total across Massachusetts, there are 19 communities now at critical risk, 18 at high risk, and 24 at moderate risk for the EEE virus.

EEE is a rare but serious and potentially fatal disease that can affect people of all ages.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)