Health officials announce 304 new coronavirus cases, 27 deaths in Mass., bringing death toll to 7,316

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has begun releasing data on both probable and confirmed cases of coronavirus elevating the total number of cases to 103,436 on Sunday and 7,316 virus-related deaths.

Of the 304 new coronavirus cases, 43 are newly probable and 261 are newly confirmed.

Of the 27 deaths, all are confirmed.

Monday, June 1 was the first day that the government began reporting probable and confirmed cases under recommendation from the CDC. Probable cases are defined as individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test.

They have either had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.

Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

The county break-down now includes probable case counts.

1,456 are from Barnstable County, 574 are from Berkshire County, 7,683 are from Bristol County, 42 from Dukes County, 15,217 from Essex County, 338 from Franklin County, 6,353 from Hampden County, 905 from Hampshire County, 22,754 from Middlesex County, 8,713 from Norfolk County, 13 from Nantucket County, 8,363 from Plymouth County, 19,001 from Suffolk County, 11,732 from Worcester County and 292 are unknown, according to the DPH.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)