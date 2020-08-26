Health officials announce 315 new coronavirus cases and 26 deaths, bringing confirmed death toll to 8,755 in Mass.

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (gray) cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML)

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 315 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

A total of 117,085 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts and 26 new deaths elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 8,755 statewide.

Three hundred and fifty-six people are currently hospitalized. Sixty-eight are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending