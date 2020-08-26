Health officials announce 315 new coronavirus cases and 26 deaths, bringing confirmed death toll to 8,755 in Mass.

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (gray) cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML)

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 315 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

A total of 117,085 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts and 26 new deaths elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 8,755 statewide.

Three hundred and fifty-six people are currently hospitalized. Sixty-eight are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.