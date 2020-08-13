Health officials announce 319 new coronavirus cases and 21 deaths, bringing confirmed death toll to 8,568

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (gray) cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML)

The Department of Public Health reported 319 newly confirmed coronavirus cases Thursday.

A total of 113,517 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts and 21 new deaths elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 8,568 statewide.

On July 15, the Trump administration ordered hospitals to send their data to the White House instead of first being sent to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Four hundred and one people are currently hospitalized, down 21 from Wednesday’s report. Sixty-one are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The average age of coronavirus patient is 51-years-old and the average age of death is 82.

On June 30, the state reported zero new coronavirus deaths for the first time in months.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s latest coronavirus quarantine update shows that about 74,610 individuals have completed their quarantine while about 2,773 remain.

