Health officials announce 32 new coronavirus cases in NH, bringing total to 747

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced 32 new positive COVID-19 cases in the Granite State on Monday, bringing the total to 747 with 13 coronavirus-related deaths.

Several of the new cases remain under investigation though, of those with complete information, 53 percent are female and 47 percent are male.

21 cases have been reported in Belknap County, 19 in Carroll County, 13 in Cheshire County, one in Coos County, 41 in Grafton County, 93 in Hillsborough County, 56 in Merrimack County, 255 in Rockingham County, 34 in Strafford County, six in Sullivan County, and 123 in the city of Manchester and 72 in Nashua.

One case has not been tied to a region.

Four more deaths were reported overnight. Three of the people have been identified as men and one as a woman. All have been identified as 60 years of age or older.

Three of the new cases have required hospitalization bringing the total number up to 108.

Twenty-one of the new cases have no identified risk factors.

Community-based transmission continues to increase in the state and has been identified in all counties, health officials said.

The remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

