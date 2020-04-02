Health officials announce 32 new coronavirus-related deaths in Mass., bringing death toll to 154 with 8,966 confirmed cases

BOSTON (WHDH) - There are now 8,966 confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, up from 7,738 cases on Wednesday, health officials announced Thursday and 154 coronavirus-related deaths.

The cases involve 4,297 men and 4,612 women. 813 of the patients have been hospitalized, 2,684 not hospitalized and 5,469 are under investigation.

283 are from Barnstable County, 213 are from Berkshire County, 424 are from Bristol County, five from Dukes and Nantucket County, 1,039 from Essex County, 85 from Franklin County, 546 from Hampden County, 102 from Hampshire County, 1,870 from Middlesex County, 938 from Norfolk County, 621 from Plymouth County, 1,896 from Suffolk County, 667 from Worcester County and 270 are unknown, according to the DPH.

32 more deaths were reported Thursday.

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, 5,6608 people have been tested for the virus.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Almost 4,000 Mass. residents have been quarantined as of March 24.

