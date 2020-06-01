Health officials announce 326 new coronavirus cases and 48 deaths, bringing death toll to 6,894

BOSTON (WHDH) – There are now 97,291 confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, up from 96,965 cases on Sunday, health officials announced Monday and 6,894 coronavirus-related deaths.

48 more confirmed coronavirus-related deaths were reported Monday and 326 new cases.

Monday, June 1 was the first day that the government began reporting probable and confirmed cases under recommendation from the CDC. After a retrospective review of data, officials stated that since March 1, there have been 3,514 new probable cases and 141 deaths as well.

With the addition of these cases, the total death toll rises to 7,035 and the total number of cases in the state to 100,805.

The county break-down will now include probable case counts.

1,424 are from Barnstable County, 567 are from Berkshire County, 7,348 are from Bristol County, 40 from Dukes County, 14,721 from Essex County, 335 from Franklin County, 6,188 from Hampden County, 886 from Hampshire County, 22,224 from Middlesex County, 8,586 from Norfolk County, 13 from Nantucket County, 8,200 from Plymouth County, 18,581 from Suffolk County, 11,352 from Worcester County and 340 are unknown, according to the DPH.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s latest coronavirus quarantine update shows that over 56,000 Bay State residents have been either monitored or quarantined for the disease since the pandemic began.

Over 32,500 of those individuals have completed their quarantine.

