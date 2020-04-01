Health officials announce 33 new coronavirus-related deaths in Mass., bringing death toll to 122 with 7,738 confirmed cases

BOSTON (WHDH) - There are now 7,738 confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, up from 6,620 cases on Tuesday, health officials announced Wednesday and 122 coronavirus-related deaths.

The cases involve 3,733 men and 3,959 women. 682 of the patients have been hospitalized, 2,340 not hospitalized and 4,716 are under investigation.

255 are from Barnstable County, 183 are from Berkshire County, 366 are from Bristol County, 11 from Dukes and Nantucket County, 885 from Essex County, 72 from Franklin County, 475 from Hampden County, 81 from Hampshire County, 1,582 from Middlesex County, 829 from Norfolk County, 561 from Plymouth County, 1,624 from Suffolk County, 563 from Worcester County and 251 are unknown, according to the DPH.

33 more deaths were reported Wednesday

As of 4 p.m., 51,738 people have been tested for the virus.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Almost 4,000 Mass. residents have been quarantined as of March 24.

