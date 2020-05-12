Health officials announce 33 new coronavirus-related deaths in Mass., bringing death toll to 5,141 with 79,332 confirmed cases

BOSTON (WHDH) – There are now 79,332 confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, up from 78,462 cases on Monday, health officials announced Tuesday and 5,141 coronavirus-related deaths.

1,093 are from Barnstable County, 485 are from Berkshire County, 5,125 are from Bristol County, 23 from Dukes County, 11,572 from Essex County, 297 from Franklin County, 4,831 from Hampden County, 702 from Hampshire County, 17,953 from Middlesex County, 7,046 from Norfolk County, 12 from Nantucket County, 6,507 from Plymouth County, 15,454 from Suffolk County, 7,959 from Worcester County and 273 are unknown, according to the DPH.

33 more deaths were reported Tuesday. Health officials noted that due to a later reporting deadline on Monday, May 11, some deaths that might have been included in today’s report were instead included in yesterday’s report.

As of 4 p.m., 401,496 people have been tested for the virus up from 394,728.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s latest coronavirus quarantine update shows that over 32,000 Bay State residents have been either monitored or quarantined for the disease since the pandemic began.

Over 22,000 of those individuals have completed their quarantine.

