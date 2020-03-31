Health officials announce 33 new coronavirus-related deaths in Mass., bringing death toll to 89 with 6,620 confirmed cases

BOSTON (WHDH) - There are now 6,620 confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, up from 5,752 cases on Monday, health officials announced Tuesday and 89 coronavirus-related deaths.

The cases involve 3,218 men and 3,369 women. 562 of the patients have been hospitalized, 1,941 not hospitalized and 4,1,17 are under investigation.

191 are from Barnstable County, 171 are from Berkshire County, 306 are from Bristol County, eight from Dukes and Nantucket County, 784 from Essex County, 61 from Franklin County, 354 from Hampden County, 69 from Hampshire County, 1,340 from Middlesex County, 738 from Norfolk County, 459 from Plymouth County, 1,373 from Suffolk County, 433 from Worcester County and 333 are unknown, according to the DPH.

33 more deaths were reported overnight.

As of 4 p.m., 46,935 people have been tested for the virus.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Almost 4,000 Mass. residents have been quarantined as of March 24.

