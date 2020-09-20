Health officials announce 340 new coronavirus cases and 15 deaths, bringing confirmed death toll to 9,100 in Mass.

BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH) — The Department of Public Health reported 340 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday.

A total of 125,479 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts and 15 new deaths elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 9,100 statewide.

Three hundred and sixty-four people are currently hospitalized. Sixty-one are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.