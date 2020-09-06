Health officials announce 370 new coronavirus cases and 10 deaths, bringing confirmed death toll to 8,917 in Mass.

BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 370 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday.

A total of 120,824 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts and 10 new deaths elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 8,917 statewide.

Three hundred and 12 people are currently hospitalized. Fifty-two are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.