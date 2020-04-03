Health officials announce 38 new coronavirus-related deaths in Mass., bringing death toll to 192 with 10,402 confirmed cases

BOSTON (WHDH) - There are now 10,402 confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, up from 8,966 cases on Thursday, health officials announced Friday and 192 coronavirus-related deaths.

The cases involve 4,974 men and 5,359 women. 966 of the patients have been hospitalized, 3,063 not hospitalized and 6,373 are under investigation.

314 are from Barnstable County, 240 are from Berkshire County, 517 are from Bristol County, seven from Dukes and Nantucket County, 1,238 from Essex County, 89 from Franklin County, 661 from Hampden County, 114 from Hampshire County, 2,202 from Middlesex County, 1,045 from Norfolk County, 745 from Plymouth County, 2,183 from Suffolk County, 825 from Worcester County and 213 are unknown, according to the DPH.

38 more deaths were reported Friday.

As of 4 p.m. Friday, 62,962 people have been tested for the virus.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Almost 4,000 Mass. residents have been quarantined as of March 24.

