The Department of Public Health reported 387 newly confirmed coronavirus cases Friday, citing a hospital reporting error for the large spike in new cases.

In a note attached to the bottom of the report, officials wrote in part:

“The number of new cases reported today appears higher because of delays in the reporting of test results to DPH from multiple laboratories, including large national commercial laboratories. However, these positive test results have been assigned retrospectively to the appropriate date of test.”

A total of 109,787 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts and 14 new deaths elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 8,389 statewide.

On July 15, the Trump administration ordered hospitals to send their data to the White House instead of first being sent to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

1,745 are from Barnstable County, 653 are from Berkshire County, 9,073 are from Bristol County, 65 from Dukes County, 17,232 from Essex County, 402 from Franklin County, 7,404 from Hampden County, 1,126 from Hampshire County, 25,706 from Middlesex County, 10,236 from Norfolk County, 33 from Nantucket County, 9,086 from Plymouth County, 21,222 from Suffolk County, 13,322 from Worcester County and 307 are unknown, according to the DPH.

347 people are currently hospitalized — down 20 from the previous report. 58 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

Monday, June 1 was the first day that the government began reporting probable and confirmed cases under recommendation from the CDC. Probable cases are defined as individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test.

They have either had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.

Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

In addition to the new confirmed coronavirus cases reported Friday, 127 are newly probable.

Zero probable deaths were reported.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The average age of coronavirus patient is 51-years-old and the average age of death is 82.

On June 30, the state reported zero new coronavirus deaths for the first time in months.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s latest coronavirus quarantine update shows that about 97,595 individuals have completed their quarantine while about 3,141 remain.

