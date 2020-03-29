Health officials announce 4 new coronavirus-related deaths in Mass., bringing death toll to 48 with 4,955 confirmed cases

BOSTON (WHDH) – There are now 4,955 confirmed coronvirus cases in Massachusetts, up from 4,257 cases on Saturday, health officials announced Sunday, and 48 coronavirus-related deaths.

The cases involve 2,402 men and 2,519 women. 399 of the patients have been hospitalized, 1,405 not hospitalized and 3,151 are under investigation.

One hundred forty-eight are from Barnstable County, 151 are from Berkshire County, 208 are from Bristol County, eight from Dukes and Nantucket County, 570, from Essex County, 41 from Franklin County, 201 from Hampden County, 37 from Hampshire County, 981 from Middlesex County, 548 from Norfolk County, 325 from Plymouth County, 940 from Suffolk County, 337 from Worcester County and 460 are unknown, according to the DPH.

RELATED: Worried about coronavirus? If your loved one is over 60, read this

Four more deaths were reported Sunday, including a man in his 80s and three women ranging from their 70s to their 90s.

Half were reported as having preexisting conditions though the Department of Health was unaware of preexisting conditions in the other half of the new cases.

As of 4 p.m. Sunday, more than 39,000 people have been tested for the virus, up from 35,049 .

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Click here for more information on the coronavirus and tips on how to protect yourself.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)