Health officials announce 422 new coronavirus cases and 57 deaths, bringing death toll to 6,473

BOSTON (WHDH) – There are now 93,693 confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, up from 93,271 cases on Monday, health officials announced Tuesday and 6,473 coronavirus-related deaths.

1,280 are from Barnstable County, 537 are from Berkshire County, 6,733 are from Bristol County, 26 from Dukes County, 13,670 from Essex County, 315 from Franklin County, 5,796 from Hampden County, 840 from Hampshire County, 20,601 from Middlesex County, 7,863 from Norfolk County, 13 from Nantucket County, 7,632 from Plymouth County, 17,533 from Suffolk County, 10,557 from Worcester County and 297 are unknown, according to the DPH.

RELATED: Worried about coronavirus? If your loved one is over 60, read this

57 more deaths were reported Tuesday and 422 new cases.

As of 4 p.m., 545,481 people have been tested for the virus up from 540,561.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s latest coronavirus quarantine update shows that over 56,000 Bay State residents have been either monitored or quarantined for the disease since the pandemic began.

Over 32,500 of those individuals have completed their quarantine.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)