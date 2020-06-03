Health officials announce 429 new coronavirus cases and 68 deaths, bringing death toll to 7,152

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has begun releasing data on both probable and confirmed cases of coronavirus elevating the total number of cases to 101,592 on Wednesday and 7,152 virus-related deaths.

Of the 429 new coronavirus cases, four are newly probable and 425 are newly confirmed.

Of the 68 new deaths, none are newly probable and all 68 are confirmed.

Monday, June 1 was the first day that the government began reporting probable and confirmed cases under recommendation from the CDC. Probable cases are defined as individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test.

They have either had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.

Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

The county break-down now includes probable case counts.

1,435 are from Barnstable County, 566 are from Berkshire County, 7,453 are from Bristol County, 41 from Dukes County, 14,875 from Essex County, 335 from Franklin County, 6,237 from Hampden County, 891 from Hampshire County, 22,403 from Middlesex County, 8,613 from Norfolk County, 13 from Nantucket County, 8,243 from Plymouth County, 18,733 from Suffolk County, 11,465 from Worcester County and 307 are unknown, according to the DPH.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s latest coronavirus quarantine update shows that over 56,000 Bay State residents have been either monitored or quarantined for the disease since the pandemic began.

Over 32,500 of those individuals have completed their quarantine.

