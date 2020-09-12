Health officials announce 435 new coronavirus cases and 16 deaths, bringing confirmed death toll to 8,987 in Mass.

BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 435 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Saturday.

A total of 122,637 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts and 16 new deaths elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 8,987 statewide.

Three hundred and thirty-one people are currently hospitalized. Sixty-four are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.