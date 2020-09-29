Health officials announce 450 new coronavirus cases and 8 deaths, bringing confirmed death toll to 9,210 in Mass

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 450 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday.
A total of 1129,243 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts and eight new deaths elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 9,210 statewide.
Four hundred and forty-foun people are currently hospitalized. one hundred and seven are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.
The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
Click here for more coronavirus coverage.
(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)