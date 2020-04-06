Health officials announce 46 new coronavirus cases in NH, bringing total to 715

CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced 46 new positive COVID-19 cases in the Granite State on Monday, bringing the total to 715 cases with nine coronavirus-related deaths.

The new cases include 3 girls and one boy under the age of 18.

Fifteen of the cases are in Rockingham County, four in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua, six in Merrimack County, two in Strafford County, two in Cheshire County, and one Belknap County. Additionally, eleven cases have been reported in the city of Manchester and four in Nashua.

One of the new cases has not yet been linked to a county.

Nine of the new cases have required hospitalization bringing the total number up to 103.

Eighteen of the new cases have no identified risk factors.

Community-based transmission continues to increase in the state and has been identified in all counties, health officials said.

The remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

