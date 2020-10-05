Health officials announce 465 new coronavirus cases and 20 deaths, bringing confirmed death toll to 9,315 in Mass

BOSTON (WHDH) The Department of Public Health reported 465 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday.
A total of 132,905 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts and 20 new deaths elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 9,315 statewide.
Four hundred and seventy-three people are currently hospitalized. Eighty-eight are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.
The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
