Health officials announce 471 new coronavirus cases and 50 deaths, bringing death toll to 7,201

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has begun releasing data on both probable and confirmed cases of coronavirus elevating the total number of cases to 102,063 on Tuesday and 7,201 virus-related deaths.

Of the 471 new coronavirus cases, 59 are newly probable and 412 are newly confirmed.

Of the 50 deaths, all are confirmed.

Monday, June 1 was the first day that the government began reporting probable and confirmed cases under recommendation from the CDC. Probable cases are defined as individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test.

They have either had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.

Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

The county break-down now includes probable case counts.

1,443 are from Barnstable County, 568 are from Berkshire County, 7,508 are from Bristol County, 41 from Dukes County, 14,969 from Essex County, 337 from Franklin County, 6,268 from Hampden County, 894 from Hampshire County, 22,485 from Middlesex County, 8,625 from Norfolk County, 14 from Nantucket County, 8,282 from Plymouth County, 18,780 from Suffolk County, 11,529 from Worcester County and 310 are unknown, according to the DPH.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s latest coronavirus quarantine update shows that over 56,000 Bay State residents have been either monitored or quarantined for the disease since the pandemic began.

Over 32,500 of those individuals have completed their quarantine.

