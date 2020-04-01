Health officials announce 48 new coronavirus cases, 415 total in New Hampshire with 4 deaths

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced 48 new positive COVID-19 cases in the Granite State on Friday, bringing the total to 415 with four coronavirus-related deaths.

The new cases include 30 men and 18 women.

The fourth death has been identified as a Sullivan County woman in her 60s who suffered from underlying medical conditions.

Thirteen cases have been reported in Belknap County, 14 in Carroll County, seven in Chesire County, 45 in Hillsborough County, 28 in Merrimack County, 154 in Rockingham County, 30 in Strafford County, four in Sullivan County and 44 in the city of Manchester and 40 in Nashua.

Fifteen of the new cases have no identified risk factors.

Community-based transmission continues to increase in the state and has been identified in the majority of counties, health officials said.

The remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

