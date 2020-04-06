Health officials announce 48 new coronavirus cases, 669 total in New Hampshire with 9 deaths

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced 48 new positive COVID-19 cases in the Granite State on Sunday, bringing the total to 669 with four coronavirus-related deaths.

Nine coronavirus-related deaths have also been reported in the Granite State.

Seventeen cases have been reported in Belknap County, 19 in Carroll County, 11 in Chesire County, one in Coos County, 41 in Grafton County, 82 in Hillsborough County, excluding Manchester and Nashua, 45 in Merrimack County, 230 in Rockingham County, 44 in Strafford County, six in Sullivan County, six in an unknown county, and 101 in the City of Manchester and 66 in the City of Nashua.

Community-based transmission continues to increase in New Hampshire and has been identified in all counties with cases, health officials said.

Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

