Health officials announce 515 new coronavirus cases and 18 deaths, bringing confirmed death toll to 9,178 in Mass.

BOSTON (WHDH) — The Department of Public Health reported 515 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Saturday.

A total of 127,832 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts and 18 new deaths elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 9,178 statewide.

Three hundred and fifty-four people are currently hospitalized. Seventy-seven are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.