Health officials announce 527 new coronavirus cases and 74 deaths, bringing death toll to 6,547

BOSTON (WHDH) – There are now 94,220 confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, up from 93,693 cases on Tuesday, health officials announced Wednesday and 6,547 coronavirus-related deaths.

1,286 are from Barnstable County, 539 are from Berkshire County, 6,779 are from Bristol County, 26 from Dukes County, 13,778 from Essex County, 317 from Franklin County, 5,845 from Hampden County, 843 from Hampshire County, 20,706 from Middlesex County, 7,880 from Norfolk County, 13 from Nantucket County, 7,656 from Plymouth County, 17,596 from Suffolk County, 10,647 from Worcester County and 309 are unknown, according to the DPH.

74 more deaths were reported Wednesday and 527 new cases.

As of 4 p.m., 552,144 people have been tested for the virus up from 545,481.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s latest coronavirus quarantine update shows that over 56,000 Bay State residents have been either monitored or quarantined for the disease since the pandemic began.

Over 32,500 of those individuals have completed their quarantine.

