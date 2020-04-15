Health officials announce 53 new coronavirus cases, 1,139 total in New Hampshire with 32 deaths

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced 53 new positive COVID-19 cases in the Granite State on Wednesday bringing the total to 1,139 with 32 coronavirus-related deaths.

Several of the new cases are still under investigation. Of those with complete information, all are adults with 49 percent identified as female and 51 percent as male.

24 cases have been reported in Belknap County, 29 in Carroll County, 26 in Cheshire County, two in Coos County, 44 in Grafton County, 182 in Hillsborough County, 81 in Merrimack County, 399 in Rockingham County, 69 in Strafford County, seven in Sullivan County, and 176 in the city of Manchester and 100 in Nashua.

Five men from Hillsborough, Merrimack and Rockingham counties were pronounced dead overnight.

Fifteen of the new cases have been hospitalized upping to total to 163 in the state.

Seven of the new cases have no identified risk factors.

Community-based transmission continues to increase in the state and has been identified in all counties, health officials said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)