Health officials announce 53 new coronavirus cases, 367 total in New Hampshire

CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) – The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced 53 new positive COVID-19 cases in the Granite State on Friday bringing the total to 367 with three coronavirus-related deaths.

The new cases include 31 women and 21 men and one boy under the age of 18-years-old.

Twenty-one of the cases are in Rockingham County, seven of the cases are in Hillsborough County excluding Manchester and Nashua, six of the cases are in Strafford County, one in Chesire County, five of the cases are in Merrimack County, two are in Carroll County, five of the cases are in the city of Nashua and five in Manchester.

Twenty-four of the new cases have no identified risk factors.

Community-based transmission continues to increase in the state and has been identified in the majority of counties, health officials said.

The remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

Four of the new cases have been hospitalized.

